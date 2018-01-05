Seven Pollen Facial

Seven Pollen Facial Once inside my gorgeous treatment room, I felt the stresses and strains of the day slide from my shoulders.



The reflective marble walls, delicious copper bath tub and candle lit interior instantly got me into relaxation mode. My therapist Jar welcomed me with jasmine tea and washed my feet with a floral foot soak - a precursor to any treatment at The Thai Square Spa I was told.



The Seven Pollen Facial lasts for an hour and is apparently the perfect revitalising skin treatment for urban dwellers.



The treatment uses Thai skincare line Erb, which is inspired by ancient Thai herbal remedies and rituals, made with flowers, herbs and roots. And as my face was prepared with scented water, ylang ylang and jasmine scentes transported me to an imaginary deserted Thai beach in my mind. Bliss!



I shut my eyes and let Jar work her magic.



My face was thoroughly cleansed using Erb's Seven Pollen Facial cleansing oil and cleansing water, both formulated with the pollen of sacred lotus, sarapee, bakula, jasmine, bunnag and ylang ylang.



Then, my face, neck and decolletage were moisturised using antioxidant rich Seven Pollen Moisturiser.



My therapist used Thai style massage techniques that's supposed to restore a healthy glow to my skin. Acupressure and lymphatic drainage style massage techniques helped to plump and smooth my complexion before a hydrating mask was applied that nourished and detoxed my London skin.



