Seven Pollen Facial Care - 1 hour

RRP: £80.00



www.thaisquarespa.com

25 Shelton Street,

Covent Garden,

London,

WC2H 9HW

Tel: 0207 240 6090





After all the cleansing rituals were over and done with my face was painted with the detoxing mask and my arms and hands were massaged.The therapist moved on to my shoulders, neck and finally my scalp, as the ingredients got to work.My treatment wound down as the mask was removed with hot towels and my face was moisturised and massaged once more with Erb's delicious facial oil.With a few final and decisive acupressure points, I was left in my quiet treatment room to readjust to reality.I felt totally serene! I emerged from the facial feeling energised and refreshed and my skin looked genuinely glowing and radiant. I was even happy to face the city foundation free!The experience is so seamless, and geared towards luxury , relaxation and reenergising that the restaurant above was almost a shock as I headed upstairs to leave.My skin looked and felt fresh in the days that followed, and the post facial break out I'd been anticipating just never materialised.A week later and I can still see a freshness in my skin tone, whether that's from the Seven Pollen Facial or the much needed time out, I'm not sure. But one thing I am sure of is that I'd go there again for more of the same.For a skin spring-clean or some much needed me-time in the city, Thai Square Spa 's Seven Pollen Facial makes the perfect treat. Better yet, you can even make a night of it and pre-order a curry following your hour of bliss. Would that be better?RRP: £80.0025 Shelton Street,Covent Garden,London,WC2H 9HWTel: 0207 240 6090 Image © Hemera

