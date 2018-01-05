|
Beautiful bronze - luxury fake tan reviews
|
|
In this article
Clarins Delectable Self Tanning Mousse SPF 15 review
Clarins
What they say:
A self tanner with a whipped cream texture. This featherlight mousse melts into skin, giving it a subtle, incredibly natural-looking tan, without sun. An irresistible treat for the face and body, enriched with anti-dehydrating Mirabelle oil and protective sun filters.
What we say:
Luxurious texture and a pleasing fresh Clarins scent, this goes on easily and smoothly but with no guide colour it can leave you nervous about the end result. Develops into a natural looking light to medium colour but can be streaky if you’re not very careful with your application!
Be sure to exfoliate as it fades because it has a tendency to streak in the shower. Still, we love that this is fake tan with SPF 15 and because of that it gets an extra star.
|
|
Fashion Editor
24/08/2010
|
Article Plan Beautiful bronze - luxury fake tan and self tan reviews ▼
|