Beautiful bronze - luxury fake tan reviews
  
Clarins Delectable Self Tanning Mousse SPF 15 review
Clarins
Delectable Self Tanning Mousse SPF 15
With Mirabelle Oil

125ml / 4.2 oz
£20.00

What they say:
A self tanner with a whipped cream texture. This featherlight mousse melts into skin, giving it a subtle, incredibly natural-looking tan, without sun. An irresistible treat for the face and body, enriched with anti-dehydrating Mirabelle oil and protective sun filters.

What we say:
Luxurious texture and a pleasing fresh Clarins scent, this goes on easily and smoothly but with no guide colour it can leave you nervous about the end result. Develops into a natural looking light to medium colour but can be streaky if you’re not very careful with your application!

Be sure to exfoliate as it fades because it has a tendency to streak in the shower. Still, we love that this is fake tan with SPF 15 and because of that it gets an extra star.
Fashion Editor
24/08/2010
