In this article



















Clarins Delectable Self Tanning Mousse SPF 15 review

Clarins

Delectable Self Tanning Mousse SPF 15

With Mirabelle Oil



125ml / 4.2 oz

£20.00







What they say:

A self tanner with a whipped cream texture. This featherlight mousse melts into skin, giving it a subtle, incredibly natural-looking



What we say:

Luxurious texture and a pleasing fresh



Be sure to





A self tanner with a whipped cream texture. This featherlight mousse melts into skin, giving it a subtle, incredibly natural-looking tan , without sun. An irresistible treat for the face and body, enriched with anti-dehydrating Mirabelle oil and protective sun filters.Luxurious texture and a pleasing fresh Clarins scent, this goes on easily and smoothly but with no guide colour it can leave you nervous about the end result. Develops into a natural looking light to medium colour but can be streaky if you’re not very careful with your application!Be sure to exfoliate as it fades because it has a tendency to streak in the shower. Still, we love that this is fake tan with SPF 15 and because of that it gets an extra star.