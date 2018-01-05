In this article



















St. Tropez Wash Off Instant Glow Mousse fake tan review

St. Tropez

Wash Off Instant Glow Mousse



120ml / 4 fl.oz

£15.00 - Boots







What they say:

Suitable for all skin tones. This ultra lightweight formula simply smoothes on to give you an instant, beautifully golden tanned effect that will wash off whenever you choose. Blended with



Our unique formula is lightly fragranced with our gorgeous signature scent and will wash off quickly and easily just use soap and water. Created by ST. TROPEZ the



What we say:

While we normally love St. Tropez, we were a bit disappointed with this. The colour goes on a scary deep brown but rubs in easily enough. The resulting colour is immediate but rather than a golden glow your left with a kind of pinkish brown look unless you put on a couple of layers. Although you can wash it off whenever you like it stays put on your palms for longer than we’d like.





