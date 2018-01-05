>
Origins The Great Pretender™ shimmery self-tanner for body review
Origins The Great Pretender™ shimmery self-tanner for body review


Origins
The Great Pretender™
Shimmery self-tanner for body

150ml / 5 fl.oz
£15.00 - Shopstyle

What they say:
Nature's colour copier, sugar-derived DHA, the tan-active, interacts with skin proteins to let you pretend you've been sunning when in truth you've been shunning. Deep colour develops, darkens and dries quickly to make even lilywhite limbs look richly and believably bronzed.

And the tinted formula delivers instant beautification. Shows what you've done and still need to do. Glycerin leaves skin glistening and shimmery-smooth for days. And the refreshing aroma of Orange and Peppermint enhance the sense of sunshine.

What we say:
Origins’ The Great Pretender won a Green Beauty Award and we can see why. The shimmery bronze colour is thinner than most regular fake tans and smoothes on easily. The guide colour makes it easy to get right and the developing colour isn’t orangey at all. We love the fresh scent and the shimmery glow it gives.



Fashion Editor
24/08/2010
