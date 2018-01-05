In this article



















Clinique Self Sun Body Airbrush Spray review

Clinique

Self Sun Body Airbrush Spray



125ml / 4.2 fl.oz

£15.50 - Debenhams







What they say:

Worship your skin. Get beautifully bronzed, the way



What we say:

The fly in the ointment is the nozzle, it can be tricky to get it going. Once you’ve mastered it though the colour is lovely and goes on pretty much streak free as long as you carefully rub it in after application. Make sure to treat your nobbly bits (ankles, knees and elbows) with a dab of





Worship your skin. Get beautifully bronzed, the way Clinique ’s guiding dermatologists recommend: without a ray of sun. Easy “ tanning ” perfected in an ultra-fine, one-touch continuous spray that works from any angle, even upside down. Golden “ tan ” develops n 1 hour, fully deepens in 14. Recommended for use on body only.The fly in the ointment is the nozzle, it can be tricky to get it going. Once you’ve mastered it though the colour is lovely and goes on pretty much streak free as long as you carefully rub it in after application. Make sure to treat your nobbly bits (ankles, knees and elbows) with a dab of moisturiser before application for perfect colour.