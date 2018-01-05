>
Clinique Self Sun Body Airbrush Spray review
Clinique Self Sun Body Airbrush Spray review


Clinique
Self Sun Body Airbrush Spray

125ml / 4.2 fl.oz
£15.50 - Debenhams

- Clinique Self Sun Body Airbrush Spray review


What they say:
Worship your skin. Get beautifully bronzed, the way Clinique’s guiding dermatologists recommend: without a ray of sun. Easy “tanning” perfected in an ultra-fine, one-touch continuous spray that works from any angle, even upside down. Golden “tan” develops n 1 hour, fully deepens in 14. Recommended for use on body only.

What we say:
The fly in the ointment is the nozzle, it can be tricky to get it going. Once you’ve mastered it though the colour is lovely and goes on pretty much streak free as long as you carefully rub it in after application. Make sure to treat your nobbly bits (ankles, knees and elbows) with a dab of moisturiser before application for perfect colour.
Fashion Editor
24/08/2010
