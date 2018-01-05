|
Beautiful bronze - luxury fake tan reviews
No.7 Sunless Tanning Quick Dry Spray review
No.7
What they say:
Spray on sunshine. Get ready for the summer with this easy to use sun tan spray. Even hard to each places can achieve a perfectly natural looking sunkissed glow. With Aloe Vera and Calendula extracts to soothe and protect.
What we say:
Uh oh! Though the spray is easy to use the colour was orangey and streaky despite our best efforts (exfoliating, smoothing in, etc.) Worse still it’s a ‘wear off’ formula so we had to live with our Tango-coloured streaks for over three days - hands were the worst although we swear we carefully washed them after application?
Fashion Editor
24/08/2010
