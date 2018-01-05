>
>
Beautiful bronze - luxury fake tan reviews
  
No.7 Sunless Tanning Quick Dry Spray review
In this article

No.7 Sunless Tanning Quick Dry Spray review


No.7
Sunless Tanning Quick Dry Spray

150ml / 5 fl.oz
£12.00 - Boots

- No.7 Sunless Tanning Quick Dry Spray review


What they say:
Spray on sunshine. Get ready for the summer with this easy to use sun tan spray. Even hard to each places can achieve a perfectly natural looking sunkissed glow. With Aloe Vera and Calendula extracts to soothe and protect.

What we say:
Uh oh! Though the spray is easy to use the colour was orangey and streaky despite our best efforts (exfoliating, smoothing in, etc.) Worse still it’s a ‘wear off’ formula so we had to live with our Tango-coloured streaks for over three days - hands were the worst although we swear we carefully washed them after application?
Fashion Editor
24/08/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!The massive rose gold trend
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         