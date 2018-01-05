In this article



















No.7 Sunless Tanning Quick Dry Spray review

No.7

Sunless Tanning Quick Dry Spray



150ml / 5 fl.oz

£12.00 - Boots







Spray on sunshine. Get ready for the summer with this easy to use sun tan spray. Even hard to each places can achieve a perfectly natural looking sunkissed glow. With Aloe Vera and Calendula extracts to soothe and protect.Uh oh! Though the spray is easy to use the colour was orangey and streaky despite our best efforts ( exfoliating , smoothing in, etc.) Worse still it’s a ‘wear off’ formula so we had to live with our Tango-coloured streaks for over three days - hands were the worst although we swear we carefully washed them after application?