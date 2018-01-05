- Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Self-Tan Golden Perfection Self-Tanning Milk for Body review

>
>
Estee Lauder
Bronze Goddess Self-Tan
Golden Perfection Self-Tanning Milk for Body

150ml / 5 fl.oz
£21.00 - John Lewis

What they say:
Light, milky lotion gives you a heavenly, sun-kissed tan that looks more natural than ever.

What we say:
A lovely silky formula which goes on easily and has a hint of guide colour to help you apply - unfortunately this leaves you looking a little jaundiced after application but the colour soon develops.

The resulting tan is a delicious deep brown that although medium to dark appears natural rather than brazenly fake. It's a lovely even colour that doesn't dry patchy. Patchiness does occur after about three days of wear so make sure to exfoliate particularly between and under the breasts.
Fashion Editor
24/08/2010
