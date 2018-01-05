In this article



















Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Self-Tan Golden Perfection Self-Tanning Milk for Body review

Estee Lauder

Bronze Goddess Self-Tan

Golden Perfection Self-Tanning Milk for Body



150ml / 5 fl.oz

£21.00 - John Lewis







What they say:

Light, milky lotion gives you a heavenly, sun-kissed



What we say:

A lovely silky formula which goes on easily and has a hint of guide colour to help you apply - unfortunately this leaves you looking a little jaundiced after application but the colour soon develops.



The resulting tan is a delicious deep brown that although medium to dark appears natural rather than brazenly fake. It's a lovely even colour that doesn't dry patchy. Patchiness does occur after about three days of wear so make sure to





