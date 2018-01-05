|
Beautiful bronze - luxury fake tan reviews
|
|
In this article
Lancome Flash Bronzer Self Tan Glowing Tan - Sublime Legs review
Lancome
What they say:
Tan in a flash, no sun required!
Sexy, shimmering, summer legs without sun exposure. The easy-to-apply, tinted, gel-cream formula glides on evenly, giving your legs a radiant, healthy glow from hips to toes. Starting in under an hour, see a natural-looking, golden “Tan” develop.
What we say:
Lancome is our favourite sunless Tan brand and they don’t disappoint with this new Flash Bronzer gel for legs. The subtle tint and shimmer of the initial application gives you an instantly improved look and the developing colour is gorgeously natural and long lasting. It even has magic ingredients, gingko biloba & caffeine, to help your skin look even more amazing. We love this!
|
|
Fashion Editor
24/08/2010
|
Article Plan Beautiful bronze - luxury fake tan and self tan reviews ▼
|