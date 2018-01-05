- Lancome Flash Bronzer Self Tan Glowing Tan - Sublime Legs review

In this article



















What they say:



Tan in a flash, no sun required!Sexy, shimmering, summer legs without sun exposure. The easy-to-apply, tinted, gel-cream formula glides on evenly, giving your legs a radiant, healthy glow from hips to toes. Starting in under an hour, see a natural-looking, golden “ Tan ” develop. Lancome is our favourite sunless Tan brand and they don’t disappoint with this new Flash Bronzer gel for legs. The subtle tint and shimmer of the initial application gives you an instantly improved look and the developing colour is gorgeously natural and long lasting. It even has magic ingredients, gingko biloba & caffeine, to help your skin look even more amazing. We love this!