>
>
Beautiful bronze - luxury fake tan reviews
  
Dior Auto-Bronzant Self-Tanner - Natural Glow for Face review
In this article

Dior Auto-Bronzant Self-Tanner - Natural Glow for Face review


Dior
Auto- Bronzant
Self-Tanner Natural Glow for Face

50ml / 1.8 fl.oz - £22.50 - Debenhams

- Dior Auto-Bronzant Self-Tanner - Natural Glow for Face review


What they say:
All of the sun’s benefits and none of its dangers, in a satiny, golden gel that mimics a natural tan. Bronze Perfect pH complex allows this long-lasting tinted emulsion to gradually deepen the complexion for natural, luminous results.

Apply evenly on cleansed, dry skin. Re-apply after three hours for more intense color. Use two to three times weekly to maintain results.

What we say:
It’s the most expensive self-tan in our round-up but in this case you really do get what you pay for. The colour is the most natural yet and is deep enough to fool anyone into thinking you’d spent at least two weeks relaxing on a beach.

A small amount of the smooth caramel coloured gel goes a long way and it lasts too - a good four days of bronzed loveliness. The fade away is natural and never does it streak. We have a winner!
Fashion Editor
24/08/2010
Reader ranking:4/5 
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeNaturally beautiful celebrities
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         