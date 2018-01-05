In this article



















Dior Auto-Bronzant Self-Tanner - Natural Glow for Face review

Dior

Auto- Bronzant

Self-Tanner Natural Glow for Face



50ml / 1.8 fl.oz - £22.50 - Debenhams







What they say:

All of the sun’s benefits and none of its dangers, in a satiny, golden gel that mimics a natural



Apply evenly on cleansed, dry skin. Re-apply after three hours for more intense color. Use two to three times weekly to maintain results.



What we say:

It’s the most expensive



A small amount of the smooth





All of the sun’s benefits and none of its dangers, in a satiny, golden gel that mimics a natural tan . Bronze Perfect pH complex allows this long-lasting tinted emulsion to gradually deepen the complexion for natural, luminous results.Apply evenly on cleansed, dry skin. Re-apply after three hours for more intense color. Use two to three times weekly to maintain results.It’s the most expensive self-tan in our round-up but in this case you really do get what you pay for. The colour is the most natural yet and is deep enough to fool anyone into thinking you’d spent at least two weeks relaxing on a beach.A small amount of the smooth caramel coloured gel goes a long way and it lasts too - a good four days of bronzed loveliness. The fade away is natural and never does it streak. We have a winner!