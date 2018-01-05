>
>
Beautiful bronze - luxury fake tan reviews
 Photo 10/10 
Philosophy The Big Skinny Self-Tanning Firming Cream reveiw
In this article

Philosophy The Big Skinny Self-Tanning Firming Cream reveiw


Philosophy
The big skinny self-tanning firming cream

113g / 4 fl.oz
£21.00 - Philosophy

- Philosophy The Big Skinny Self-Tanning Firming Cream reveiw


What they say:
Glow all over with natural-looking colour when you use the big skinny self-tanning firming cream. Skin-firming agents help smooth and tone the skin.

Skinny is picking your favourite colour, finding your best-fitting jeans. Skinny is choice. Expand your personal colour palette, and find big fulfilment in your skinny victories.

What we say:
An all-rounder: the colour is a nice natural shade and not overwhelming, the smell is subtle enough and the results are smooth. We’ve always loved big skinny and though we miss the old version this is certainly worth a go too - especially if you’re a Philosophy fan.
Fashion Editor
24/08/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersTime management tips: Get more done in less time
Delicious ideas for Pancake Day30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         