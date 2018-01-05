In this article



















Philosophy The Big Skinny Self-Tanning Firming Cream reveiw

Philosophy

The big skinny self-tanning firming cream



113g / 4 fl.oz

£21.00 - Philosophy







What they say:

Glow all over with natural-looking colour when you use the big skinny self-



Skinny is picking your favourite colour, finding your best-fitting jeans. Skinny is choice. Expand your personal colour palette, and find big fulfilment in your skinny victories.



What we say:

An all-rounder: the colour is a nice natural shade and not overwhelming, the smell is subtle enough and the results are smooth. We’ve always loved big skinny and though we miss the old version this is certainly worth a go too - especially if you’re a Philosophy fan.





