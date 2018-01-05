>
>

Girly girl's guide to glamping

 
Girly girl's guide to glamping
In this article
Girly girl's guide to glamping

Girly girl's guide to glamping 

Festivals? Sure we love ‘em but as for showers, frizzy hair and bugs - err no thanks.
If your only experience with mud is via a beauty salon then camping out at festival season could be your worst nightmare.
Girls, don’t be put off!

There are plenty of ways to camp out with some style, you just need to know how.

So we've got the ultimate girly-girl's guide to make sure your festival fun goes without a hitch.
So whip out those rhinestone wellies and let's get glamping!

Image © Photodisc
Fashion Editor
28/06/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street Spoilers30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         