|
Girly girl's guide to glamping
|
|
In this article
Girly girl's guide to glamping
A-list Accomodation
This is no nip-down to Tesco for a 2-for-1 tent job; you’re going to need some high-end accommodation that's practical and, more importantly, fashionable.
After all, if your tent isn't glam, it doesn't count as glamping!
You want a tent that can comfortably house both you and whoever you're travelling with, and extra space for decorative cushions and other home comforts is a must.
Of course, it also helps if it comes in a designer print...
Cath Kidston Petal Dome Tent
RRP: £85.00
Available from Cath Kidston
|
|
Fashion Editor
28/06/2012
|
Article Plan Girly girl's guide to glamping ▼
|