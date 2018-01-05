|
Girly girl's guide to glamping
Sleeping bag
If your casual sleeping bag doesn’t appeal, never fear there are plenty of stylish alternatives worthy of any glamper.
Why not pack a fluffy faux fur throw that will keep you warm while also giving a fashionable boost to the décor?
Add a mix of velvet or satin cushions in contrasting colours for a real luxury finish and voilà, you may as well be staying at the Ritz.
Faux Fur Throw
RRP: £149.95
Available from The Glam Camping Company
