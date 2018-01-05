>
>
Girly girl's guide to glamping
  
Girly girl's guide to glamping
In this article

Girly girl's guide to glamping


Shoes

Move over Grandad, boring old wellingtons are a thing of the past!
 
The more colourful the better, you could even jazz it up further with some wellington liners– they even have wellies with heels now so there’s no reason to glam it up a bit. 
 
How many you decide to take is up to you...

Wedge Welly 
RRP: £45.00 to £15.00
Available from Bank Fashion 
 
 
Fashion Editor
28/06/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersCelebrities expecting babies in 2018
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         