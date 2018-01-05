|
Girly girl's guide to glamping
|
|
In this article
Girly girl's guide to glamping
ShoesMove over Grandad, boring old wellingtons are a thing of the past!
The more colourful the better, you could even jazz it up further with some wellington liners– they even have wellies with heels now so there’s no reason to glam it up a bit.
How many you decide to take is up to you...
Wedge Welly
RRP: £45.00 to £15.00
Available from Bank Fashion
|
|
Fashion Editor
28/06/2012
|
Article Plan Girly girl's guide to glamping ▼
|