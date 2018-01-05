|
Girly girl's guide to glamping
Girly girl's guide to glamping
Lighting fit for a lady
Good lighting is a girl’s best friend.
No-one wants to look like they've put their make-up on in the dark, and let's face it you're going to need it.
So remember to take torches, lamps, even little lanterns or battery-operated fairy lights for later on in the evening when things start to kick off - lighting is a right little mood setter.
But be warned - if you leave your pretty things glinting unsupervised, then festival thieves will pinch them in an instant.
Mini Tealight Lantern in Red
RRP: £12.00
Available from John Lewis
Fashion Editor
28/06/2012
