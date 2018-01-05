Guinot Hydraclean Review: Pampering with results If you're looking for a results driven facial that combines plenty of pampering elements then the newly launched Guinot Hydraclean is for you.



Designed to give your skin a boost this rapid treatment only lasts 30 minutes but is time well spent if you're serious about maintaining great skin.



Essentially the Hydraclean is a hybrid of a Hydrafacial and a traditional radiance restoring facial and the blend makes for a dream combination.



We put it to the test and found it to be one of the best facial's we've tried in some time.



The Hydraclean combines elements of a more clinical treatment - by focusing on results, but seamlessly incorporates them into an experience that is overall extremely comfortable and pampering.



The treatment starts with a consultation where your individual skincare concerns are discussed with your therapist, areas of dryness, outbreaks, congestion or fine lines, whatever your main problem area, the facial can be adapted accordingly.



Then you lie down a darkened room, on a heated treatment bed and listen to appropriately tinkly spa music while the therapist gets to work. It's here that you can really start to relax and enjoy the treatment.



Your skin is cleansed with some of the lovely products in the Guinot range, then a Thermoclean Electrode is used to thoroughly purge and polish the skin. The electrode tip cleans skin on a deep level, clearing the pores to rid the skin of excess oils, toxins, dirt and grime.



Guinot created this heating electrode especially for use within the Hydraclean.



The electrode is set to a specific heat to soften and enlarge the pores and can be adapted for each person. The heat allows the pores to open up which helps any treatment gels to penetrate into the deeper levels on the skin.



You can chose between two gels that were specifically created for this treatment - the Universal Cleansing Gel for all skin types and the Purifying Cleansing gel for oily skin. Both contain skin improving ingredients like Salicylic Acid to keep spots at bay and lipacid to ensure your skin's oil production is kept under control.

The gel facial massage is really soothing and you soon forget that your skin is being treated to a thorough workout.



The gel is then cleansed from your face and any extractions are carried out. This is followed by a mask.



A moisturiser is then applied and the treatment is finished with another facial massage.



The results:



Following this facial you can expect your skin to look and feel better hydrated, but it will also look remarkably clear.



The best thing is that your skin is really treated to a full on MOT servicing: pores are cleaned, fine lines are plumped and extractions are performed. But all the while you're in a comfortable treatment area that allows this good skin deed to feel like a pampering treat too.



And better yet - you can fit this into your lunch break and only have to spend around £25.00.



