Isle of Lewis: the most romantic UK holiday destination

Romantic Scotland

Thinking of a romantic holiday or honeymoon? You're probably in the market for sunshine, white sandy beaches and blissful seclusion in luxurious accomodation somewhere exclusive: the Maldives, the Philappines, Thailand... The Outer Hebrides.



No wait, come back! I promise I've not gone crazy. The Outer Hebrides in Scotland may not be known as a romantic destination but all of that is about to change....



Whitefalls on the Isle of Lewis - a pair of luxury five-star spa lodges - are offering couples a perfect romantic break, right here in the UK.



Scotland has everything you need for romance: the beautiful beaches, stunning scenery, amazing wildlife and the chance to really get away from it all. OK, you can't guarantee good weather but rain or shine, snow or sleet, you can't fail to be seduced by the Highlands... And if you're really lucky you may even get to see the Northern Lights. Now you can't say that for Phuket, can you?



But seriously, when it comes to "love trip" destinations, can Scotland give the tropics a run for their money? Can it honestly compete with the more traditional romantic holiday spots? SoFeminine went to see whether the Isle of Lewis could really be the UK's best honeymoon spot.





