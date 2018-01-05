Getting to the Isle of Lewis

Planes, trains and automobiles... and boats. There are so many ways to get to the Isle of Lewis but the most romantic is surely the overnight train.



We opted for Scotrail's Caledonian Sleeper train from Euston to Inverness. Until Scotrail introduce double bed berths for couples, your best bet is to book two First Class single berths and ask for the interconnecting door to be unlocked.



Watching London disappear into countryside as the sun slips away is a wonderfully romantic way to begin your "love trip", be it honeymoon, dirty weekend or romantic getaway. We curled up on one of the berths and watched the world whoosh by with glasses of wine in hand.



We slept fairly easily through the eleven hour journey until the car host woke us with a continental breakfast at the anti-social hour of 7am (surely that shouldn't be allowed on a weekend).



Clutching my cup of tea, I groggily lifted the blind on my window and gasped! Actually gasped out loud. The fields and farms of the south had been replaced overnight with the breath-taking mountainous scenery of Scotland. It was an awe inspiring sight even through my bleary, slightly hung-over eyes.



Arriving at Inverness in the morning after a night's sleep is a great way to start your holiday. You're already there... almost. There's still a little matter of traversing the top of Scotland to Ullapool, crossing the sea by ferry to Stornoway and finding the remote village where Whitefalls awaits.























