Inside the Whitefalls lodges

The interior of the property is as impressive as the scenery is outside. The floor to ceiling windows let in a prodigious amount of light which highlights the space and height of the rooms and emphasises the structure.



The large kitchen and dining area opens out onto a spacious living area kept cosy with under-floor and electric heating. Two comfortable leather couches are arranged around an enormous flatscreen TV. The televisions in both lodges have Sky+ HD (at least when sheep haven't been interfering with the satellite dish), Freeview and a wireless computer set-up with free broadband internet access.



The rooms are finished beautifully, with a selection of modern artistic touches - a glass scultpure here, a beautiful vase of fresh flowers there. It feels like a home with a soul, albiet an incredibly stylish one, rather than a transient lodge.



The kitchen has everything a good cook could hope for and with the Isle of Lewis being somewhat famed for it's local produce it's a tempting proposition. Our first thought was to get the kettle on (isn't it always) but upon opening the fridge we changed our minds.



Having told Whitefalls that our aim was to find the most romantic destination in the UK, we found the fridge was stocked with a punnet of strawberries, Hebridean handmade chocolates and a bottle of Rose Processo. It was all so perfect, I think we'd have been forgiven for popping the cork and heading straight for the bedroom.



And if we weren't already in the mood then the sumptious bedroom certainly would have done the trick. Dominated by an enormous double bed, it's a boudoir in reds, golds and browns, which compliment the heather of the landscape outside.



The bed itself is unbelievably comfortable: sinking into it after all that travelling you suddenly don't feel like moving much at all.







