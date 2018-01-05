Must-dos on the Isle of Lewis

Whitefalls is so spectacular you'll probably not want to leave - it's difficult to drag yourself away when you can treat yourself to Reflexology, Swedish massage, Aromatherapy massage and Hot Stone therapy without having to put a toe outside.



But to miss what the Isles of Lewis and Harris have to offer would be a tragedy! So we started out by seeing the island by sea.



SEATREK run tours of the islands shores; home to an impressive number of a sea birds, seals, porposises, whales and dolphins. We were shown gorgeous secret bays, beautiful rock formations and outer lying islands. Curious seals bobbed their heads above the water to check us out as we passed by.



On our way back to the base, the boyfriend spotted a fin rising and falling. I missed it completely, of course. I would have been gutted but I was too cold. The fresh air inland is given a raw edge when your out on the sea and as always I completely under-estimated the temperature. The high seas are no place for cotton no matter how strong the Scottish sun feels on dry land.



For all the charms of messing about in boats, I prefer to be in the water rather than on it. Fortunately the island's surf is some of the best in the UK and you can try it out with lessons from one of the surf schools - SEATREK have even teamed up with Surf Lewis to offer a daytrip that combines the best of both worlds.



For a more leisurely way to explore the coastline head out in kayaks and find your very own private beach. What could be more romantic than that? Philippines eat your heart out.







