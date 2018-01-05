Back on dry land

If exploring on solid ground is more your thing then Lewis (and Harris if you like a good up-hill challenge) are ideal. The Scottish Freedom to Roam law allows you to wander more or less wherever you want. Heading out across the moors towards the cliffs you can find hidden coves, breathtaking views, secret beaches and pathways ready to be explored on foot or even on horseback. Heading back inland you can find hills and mountainous rocky terrain unlike anywhere else.



We set out in the morning for Brenish - the roads here often one-lane wonders more suited to pedestrian traffic than cars. Traffic is maybe the wrong word, it's virtually unheard of here on Lewis. Miles can go by without meeting another soul whether you're in a car, on a bike or trekking.



As the road ran out (and really did turn into a footpath), we parked and strolled along the wild flower strewn meadows that fall away to cliff tops or sandy shore along the west coast. Eventually we came across a deserted stretch of sand and settled down for lunch.



You can order specially prepared picnics from Whitefalls - either in a basket hamper or in backpacks if you're walking far and they provide picnic rugs too (they'll even tell you how to find our secret beach if you're lucky!).



We eagerly unpacked glistening fresh Scottish smoked salmon, salads, warm homemade soup, organic oat cakes, freshly baked coffee cake, a flask of hot water for coffee or tea and a half bottle of champagne.



In the hot June sunshine, we grazed and sipped our champers. There is nothing quiet as romantic as having your own beach, just the two of you. We left our clothes in discarded piles on the sand and threw ourselves into the clear blue-green of the North Atlantic. With so much romance in the air it was all we could do to cool off.











