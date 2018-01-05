Isle of Lewis - local food

Fantastic weather is probably not what you expect to find so far north but, as an island, Lewis remains fairly temperate all year round. Our June weekend was nothing but blue skies and warm sunshine.



Plus during the summer months the sun never really sets - after long lazy days, it starts to make its way down the skyline around 10pm and throws a gorgeous set of pinks, purples and oranges across the horizon.



It’s the perfect time of day to see the Bronze Age Callanish standing stones. They date back to 3,000 BC and are in walking distance from the lodges.



As the sun was replaced by the navy twilight, we headed into Stornoway for a romantic meal at the island’s chicest fine dining restaurant, Sulair. Scotland is famous for good hearty fare but Lewis’s speciality is its seafood.



Though you might expect good basic comfort food you'd be surprised by what's on offer on Lewis. Sulair was by no means the only inventive and well executed menu we encountered but it was one of the best. With the added advantage of being able to source incredibly tender hogget, wild rabbit, fresh fish and seafood literally from the doorstep, they could easily compete with many top class London eateries.



Where they may even best the London scene is with their sense of hospitality. The service was exemplary at Sulair but frankly that’s the norm on Lewis. The local people really are welcoming and friendly - you’re greeted like an old friend wherever you go.



Digby Chick is another Stornoway restaurant worth mentioning: we had melting, cod risotto with black pudding and a delicious locally-caught battered-fish with handmade chips. Portion sizes at Digby Chick are so generous it’s almost a shame. The puddings looked amazing but we simply didn’t have the room.



Though you could easily whip up a fantastic meal in the Whitefalls kitchen (every bowl, pan and accessory is provided AND there's a dishwasher), the local restaurants should not be missed on any account.







