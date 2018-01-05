Home too soon

Our time at Whitefalls really was too short. It's such a blissful and idyllic location, leaving is incredibly hard to do.



To make the most of our last day on Lewis, we drove down the Back of the island to a place marked 'The Bridge to Nowhere' on our tourist map - it does exactly what is says on the tin but the gorge beneath the bridge flows out to meet the ocean from another empty beach. Tolstadh beach is the furthest northern point that you can reach by car.



Half an hour drive from the white sandy bay is what must be one of the world's tiniest airports. The planes that arrive at Stornoway's modern miniature airport are not enormous jumbos but their smaller siblings: tiny propeller planes with no more than 30 seats a-piece.



The 45-minute Loganair flight to Inverness gives you a chance to see the island from above and before you know it you're touching down. It's more of a hop than a flight but the staff wonderfully efficient - dolling out complimentary drinks with more fabulous Scottish hospitality.



We ate an unhurried meal in Inverness and sauntered back to the station to catch our Caledonian Sleeper train. We snuggled under the blanket and watched Scotland disappear into pink and purple dusk with mugs of steaming Horlicks.



When we woke it was to the noise and early morning commuter rush of Euston station.



We almost wondered whether it was all just a dream? If it was, then it's the most romantic dream I've ever had.





