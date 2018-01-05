Isle of Lewis: the most romantic UK holiday destination

A Perfect Day, indeed...

More information on the most romantic UK holiday:



Stay at Whitefalls Prices start at £950 for a week (Saturday-Saturday). Shorter breaks can be booked between November and March from £160/per night.



See www.whitefalls.co.uk to book

Book extras at Whitefalls Romantic Picnic Hampers or Backpacks (if hillwalking) & picnic rugs

Bikes and bike helmets plus bike racks for hire

Honeymoon/Special Occasion Hamper - champagne & luxury chocolates or fudge, strawberries and fresh roses

Hebridean Gourmet Food Hampers - includes locally produced delicacies such as Uig Lodge smoked salmon, Stornoway black & white pudding and Hebridean handmade chocolates

Breakfast Hamper - includes croissants, jam, preserves, and a selection of cereals

Spa Hamper - pamper yourself with luxury organic handmade Highland toiletries -soaps, shower gel, hand wash, shampoos & conditioners and body lotions made from natural Highland ingredients such as Hebridean seaweed, wild nettle, heather, rosemary, Highland honey, Highland honeysuckle and milk thistle - all SLS (artificial synthetic surfactants), paraben and preservative free. In-Lodge Spa Treatments suchs as Reflexology, Swedish massage, Indian Head massage, Hot Stone therapy, Aromatherapy massage and hopi ear candles can be booked in advance.

Getting to Isle of Lewis - by air Flybe flights, operated by Loganair, from Inverness to Stornoway are priced from £34.99 one-way. Flights from Glasgow and Edinburgh to Stornoway are priced from £43.99 one-way. For more information, visit www.flybe.com or call 0871 700 2000



Loganair is Scotland’s leading regional airline with a comprehensive network of scheduled services serving 27 routes and its fleet of 20 aircraft carry over half a million passengers each year. It is one of the longest established airlines in the UK, with 40 years continuous service, and serves the Highlands and Islands as well as Dundee, Birmingham, Belfast and the Isle of Man.



Loganair became a franchise of Flybe, Europe’s largest regional airline, in October 2008 and connections are available to the Flybe and British Airways networks throughout the UK, Europe and beyond using its services.

Alternatively you can fly to Glasgow with Easyjet from Luton or Stanstead for around £49 return and get return flights to/from Stornoway with Flybe for approx £83.99. Eastern Airways also fly to Stornoway from Aberdeen Airport.

Getting to Scotland - by rail

Train options: The Caledonian Sleeper runs daily between London and Inverness and starts at £140 for a First Class Single. Advance Standard Class Singles starts from £60 and must be booked no later than two days in advance of travel.



Tickets can be purchased online at www.scotrail.co.uk, via ScotRail Telesales on 08457 55 00 33 or at any major staffed station.



There are also a limited number of Bargain Berths available from £19 single every month. These are available up to 12 weeks in advance and can only be booked online. For more information click here.



You can also travel to Scotland during the day or night by train from locations across the UK - see www.scotrail.co.uk or www.thetrainline.com

Getting to Isle of Lewis - by sea

Ferry from Ullapool to Stornoway costs £15.10 return on foot and £75.80 for a car return. You can also reach lewis via the ferry from Uig in Skye to Tarbert, Isle of Harris (Passenger return £10.30/car return £46.80). Ferry fares have been reduced by up to 40% (by a Road Equivalent Tariff scheme) so it has never been cheaper to travel to the Outer Hebrides by sea. www.calmac.co.uk





All prices are correct at time of press but are subject to change, please check with individual suppliers for latest timetables and prices.





