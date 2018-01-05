The spa bathroom at Whitefalls

But if anything will get you out of the bed at Whitefalls, it's the bathroom.



The spa bathroom is Whitefall's pièce de résistance and it's everything you want it to be - this room alone could win a property five stars!



The Kohler riverbath - a 2-person spa tub with chromo therapy lights - sits in the centre of the room, on a tiled pedestal, below a picture window that affords you an uninterrupted view out over the surrounding countryside.



The spa bathroom also features an incredible wet-room style Grohe Euphoria System rainshower, easily large enough for two, and a Helo Far-Infrared Sauna with an integrated sound system as well as its own set of chromo therapy lights that subtly scroll through the colour spectrum.



Flickering candles (LED no less!) sit on the edge of the bath and soft, fluffy bath sheets and towels are in plentiful supply.



Even the bathrobes are 100% Egyptian cotton and towelling slippers are provided for a real in spa experience from the comfort of your own lodge.



We quickly vow that this is the bathroom of our future and make notes for when we become millionaires. Everything's been thought of in what is, surely, the most impressive bathroom in the history of bathrooms!



Even the shampoo, conditioner, showergel and moisturisers are luxury organic handmade Highland toiletries. This really is luxurious living.



After the splendour of the living quarters, the sumptuous bedroom and the exciting bathroom spa, the work-out/massage room can't really compare. There's a single bed (great if your holidaying with a snorer), a massage table and a cross-trainer. Perhaps it could do with a set of weights or some yoga mats and the like?



It's not a detraction though, the very fact that the property is complete with a room specially for beauty and relaxation treatments is a major plus (and the bed comes in handy as I AM holidaying with a snorer and that's not the sort of sleepless night I have in mind!)













