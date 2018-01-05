>
>

Review: Japanese Facial Lifting treatment at the Hydro Healing Spa, London

Article in images
  

© Comstock - Review: Japanese Facial Lifting treatment at the Hydro Healing Spa, London
© Comstock
Once upon a time you got old and your face got wrinkly.

Next came a time when ageing was held back by the traditional facelift.

We’re now living in a time when the slightest facial sag or wrinkle is zapped away by Botox.

But there are natural alternatives to these cosmetic procedures which can also achieve impressive anti-ageing results without invasive surgery or even a needle prick.

The Japanese Facial Lifting treatment is a facial with a difference.

It combines the pampering deep moisturisation of spa facial with the art of facial reflexology and claims to have a lifting, revitalising and anti-ageing effect on the skin.





 
  
Fashion Editor
27/05/2010
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!The massive rose gold trend
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         