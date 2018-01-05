Review: Japanese Facial Lifting treatment at the Hydro Healing Spa, London

© Comstock Once upon a time you got old and your face got wrinkly.



Next came a time when ageing was held back by the traditional facelift.



We’re now living in a time when the slightest facial sag or wrinkle is zapped away by Botox.



But there are natural alternatives to these cosmetic procedures which can also achieve impressive anti-ageing results without invasive surgery or even a needle prick.



The Japanese Facial Lifting treatment is a facial with a difference.



It combines the pampering deep moisturisation of spa facial with the art of facial reflexology and claims to have a lifting, revitalising and anti-ageing effect on the skin.











