Review: Japanese Facial Lifting treatment at the Hydro Healing Spa, London
Next came a time when ageing was held back by the traditional facelift.
We’re now living in a time when the slightest facial sag or wrinkle is zapped away by Botox.
But there are natural alternatives to these cosmetic procedures which can also achieve impressive anti-ageing results without invasive surgery or even a needle prick.
The Japanese Facial Lifting treatment is a facial with a difference.
It combines the pampering deep moisturisation of spa facial with the art of facial reflexology and claims to have a lifting, revitalising and anti-ageing effect on the skin.
Fashion Editor
27/05/2010
