Review: Japanese Facial Lifting treatment
Hydro Healing Day Spa

 

We tried the Japanese Facial Lifting treatment at the Hydro Healing day spa near Notting Hill. It’s a cute little place nestled in the Portobello Road area that specialises in water therapies and healing. Recently though, they’ve diversified - hence the Japanese Facial Lifting treatment.

Rather than your usual white clad beauty therapist, the treatment is delivered by Rupert French. He’s everything you don’t expect. A former city boy enticed into the world of beauty by his own personal discovery of reflexology techniques.

‘I had chronic insomnia’ he tells me. After experiencing such incredible results himself, French retrained and unearthed a talent for facial reflexology - which he claims is actually even more powerful than traditional reflexology.

The treatment uses a sequence of acupressure, reflexology and lymphatic drainage techniques at various points on your face, neck and shoulders. As well as treating the outer layer of the skin, these also work the meridians and facial nerves, thus ensuring a balancing effect for the whole body.




  
  
