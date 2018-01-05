>
Review: Japanese Facial Lifting treatment
How does it feel?

 

It’s not your typical facial experience. All the elements are there - the hydrating lotions (all natural), the massage, the candles - but it feels almost clinical. It’s relaxing but you know there’s work going on.

The facial aims to improve local blood circulation which helps eliminate toxins and oxygenate tissues. It also stimulates production of collagen and elastin, substances that guarantee good skin quality.

The strokes are repetitive and the pressure is fairly firm - it lulls you in to a trance-like state of relaxation. French tells me this allows the body to receive the stimulus of the treatment on a deeper level too. Clients often report improved sleep, increased energy, as well as, the holy grail of natural beauty treatments, better looking skin.




  
  
