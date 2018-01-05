>
Review: Japanese Facial Lifting treatment
© Hydro Healing - The results
© Hydro Healing


I feel zoned out after my treatment. I want to sleep for a thousand years. I’m not blissed out but I feel profoundly relaxed. At the end of the treatment, French lightly massages my face with cooling salt balls which feel wonderfully calming on my skin.

I can’t see any immediate results but I sleep like a log. For the rest of the week I’m amazed to discover I have more energy and around 4pm when I’m normally yawning and wishing for a nap, I’m totally alert.

My skin looks brighter, my eyes aren’t dark and the little lines have significantly reduced. I’m genuinely astonished. It’s starting to wear off again now (following a weekend of over-indulgence) and I am seriously considering booking in for a top up.




  
  
Fashion Editor
27/05/2010
