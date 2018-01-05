Jet peel - tried and tested - jet peel 3 system

>
Jet Peel 3 system
Jet Peel 3 system

When I was asked to try the new Doctor Duve facial peel using Jet Peel 3 system at the Glow Urban Spa I was enthusiastic.

As I recently discovered a chemical peel can do marvellous things for your skin. It can even out the tone, address melasma, spots and acne - it's a fabulous thing indeed.

But at the end of the day, there's no getting away from the fact that it is basically chemically burning the skin from your face.

The new Jet Peel 3 System is a fairly new system imported from Asian spas that peels the face using highly pressurized water rather than chemicals.

It's like an airbrush that scuffs away the dead cells and can also be used to push product deep into the superficial layers of the skin, up to 0.8mm.

Although the Jet Peel sounds like a pressure hose, it's extremely thin nozzle delivers such a thin stream of water that it can be concentrated to work on very specific areas, lines, wrinkles and spots.

With repeated strokes the therapist can use the jet of water to carefully "peel" the skin and prepare it for secondary treatments such as masks or a deeper chemical peel.

15/02/2011
