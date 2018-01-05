In this article











What does a jet peel feel like?

What does a jet peel feel like? The Glow Urban



The Glow Urban Spa in London SW1 is a lovely little oasis on the lovely Pimlico Road.I was taken through to a clean, relaxing waiting area, where I helped myself to the jug of iced cucumber water and a recent copy of Tatler. I love this bit of any Spa treatment!My therapist took me through to the treatment room and tucked me up on the bed under a warm blanket and some towel. You don't need to take anything off for the Jet Peel , unless you're wearing a high necked top.To begin she assessed my face with a critical eye and decided my skin required an ant-ageing and clarifying treatment. With that she cleansed my face using some lovely smelling Doctor Duve Calming & Hydrating Cleansing Milk and commenced the first stage of the peel.Using what looked like a white pen with a colostomy bag attached she began spraying me with the jet and it was cold!The most surprising thing about this treatment is the cool factor. The micro-jets of water sprayed at you feel a bit like concentrated bursts of sea-breeze.I imagine it would be refreshing on a hot summer's day or if say, you lived in Asia (where this sort of peel is most popular), but in February in South West London it's a bit of a shock.