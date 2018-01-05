>
>
Jet peel - tried and tested
  
What does a jet peel feel like?
In this article

What does a jet peel feel like?


What does a jet peel feel like?

The Glow Urban Spa in London SW1 is a lovely little oasis on the lovely Pimlico Road.

I was taken through to a clean, relaxing waiting area, where I helped myself to the jug of iced cucumber water and a recent copy of Tatler. I love this bit of any Spa treatment!

My therapist took me through to the treatment room and tucked me up on the bed under a warm blanket and some towel. You don't need to take anything off for the Jet Peel, unless you're wearing a high necked top.

To begin she assessed my face with a critical eye and decided my skin required an ant-ageing and clarifying treatment. With that she cleansed my face using some lovely smelling Doctor Duve Calming & Hydrating Cleansing Milk and commenced the first stage of the peel.

Using what looked like a white pen with a colostomy bag attached she began spraying me with the jet and it was cold!

The most surprising thing about this treatment is the cool factor. The micro-jets of water sprayed at you feel a bit like concentrated bursts of sea-breeze.

I imagine it would be refreshing on a hot summer's day or if say, you lived in Asia (where this sort of peel is most popular), but in February in South West London it's a bit of a shock.

15/02/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!The massive rose gold trend
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         