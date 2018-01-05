In this article











The Jet Peel 3 system for product application

After the cleansing and peeling is out of the way my therapist began to use the Jet Peel 3 system to force feed my skin some more luscious smelling Doctor Duve products.



She identified my skin's need for clarifying and using the new anti-ageing range she used the jet to apply the product deep into my skin. Again this doesn't hurt at all - it's the same functional necessity splashing your face with cool water.



Naturally if you spray your face with extreme jets of water eventually it'll react, so to calm it down, an incredible fleece mask is applied. It's made from freeze-dried collagen which laid over my newly peeled face and left on for 15minutes to absorb.



My hands, which were also jet peeled, were slathered in wonderful Lifting & Firming Hand & Decollete Cream, popped into plastic bags and covered with warm mitts and finally a heated glove set.



With my eyes and mouth covered in collagen bandages and my hands encased in enormous heated mitts, I felt a bit vulnerable and ridiculous. On the plus side I could almost feel the product seeping into my skin and hydrating it as I lay there in the dark.



