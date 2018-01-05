Doctor Duve Skin Care Products

After my mask was removed and the excess product wiped away, I felt my skin: smooth as a baby's bottom! With a few extractions and a final dab of Doctor Duve Anti-Ageing and Clarifying Face Cream, my face had been woken up, refreshed and toned to perfection.



I wasn't much to look at but my skin did seem bright and so much softer.



What I love about Doctor Duve's new product range is that it's addressing a problem no other product on the market does. It treats mature skin but above that it treats problem and sensitive mature skin.



If your skin is ageing and need extra hydration an Anti-Ageing product will give you that extra moisture boost, but in doing so could further aggravate any spots or problem areas.



But if you use products for acne treatments then your skin will dry out making the lines and wrinkles even more apparent.



Doctor Duve's background is in medical skin care but his research has led him to develop futuristic products and treatments that really work, and really address the everyday skin requirements.

