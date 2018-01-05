Doctor Duve future skin care

Doctor Duve Medical Skin Care is a range of high-tech products created by dermatologist Dr. med. Stefan Duve from Germany.



Dr. Stefan Duve specialises in skin rejuvenation and wrinkle treatment and is much revered as a beauty expert in Germany counting many high profile celebrities as devotees.



His latest skin care product range launched in 2009 and has finally made it to the UK.



The Doctor Duve medical skin care range uses Growth Factors throughout the range. These are biotechnological plant-based syntheses of the natural growth factors that are only produced in the body up until adulthood.



Growth Factors stimulate the body's metabolism, boost collagen production and revitalise cells thus slowing down skin ageing, firming the connective tissues and keeping the skin beautifully smooth.



The product range is formulated for both men and women and are suitable for sensitive and demanding skin types.



Doctor Duve's products are already a huge hit in his native Germany and are set to be just as successful in France and in the UK.



Try Doctor Duve treatments and products exclusively at the Glow Urban Spas.



The Doctor Duve online store will open later in 2011.

