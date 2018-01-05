>
Spa review: West London's winter wonderland - K West spa

K West Spa's Snow Paradise
© K West Spa's Snow Paradise
K Spa at the K West Hotel
Richmond Way
London
W14 0AX

www.k-west.co.uk

T: 020 8008 6600
E: spatime@k-west.co.uk

Price range:  £50 for day spa membership. Body treatments start from £50.
SoFeminine rating: *****

The K West Spa has recently undergone a facelift. It’s officially been pimped. And the results are so spectacular that even Rihanna and Dizzy Rascal are fans.

Not content with the average run-of-the-mill facilites available elsewhere K West have gone all out and even introduced a "Snow Paradise" to cool off in post or pre-sauna, steam or soak.

We checked out the facilities of the new K West Spa - post glamorous £2Million make-over - to see what all the fuss was about. SoFeminine's Alicia booked in for the Renew Package while our editor, Anna-Belle, signed up for the Spa’s signature Ultimate Back Relax massage.




 
  

