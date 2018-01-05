|
Spa review: West London's winter wonderland - K West spa
www.k-west.co.uk
Price range: £50 for day spa membership. Body treatments start from £50.
The K West Spa has recently undergone a facelift. It’s officially been pimped. And the results are so spectacular that even Rihanna and Dizzy Rascal are fans.
We checked out the facilities of the new K West Spa - post glamorous £2Million make-over - to see what all the fuss was about. SoFeminine's Alicia booked in for the Renew Package while our editor, Anna-Belle, signed up for the Spa’s signature Ultimate Back Relax massage.
Anna-Belle Woollcott
19/06/2010
