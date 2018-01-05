>
>
Spa review: West London's winter wonderland
Article in images

Renew package - K West Spa - tried & tested

   

© Snow Paradise and Foot Spa at K West Spa - Renew package - K West Spa - tried & tested
© Snow Paradise and Foot Spa at K West Spa
Review: Renew
£160 - 2 hrs 15 mins

They say:
Consultation, Slimming Organic Massage, Awakening Eye & Face Treatment, Spa Lunch and Spa Use

We say:
A two hour treatment starting with a pressure point/lymphatic drainage slimming massage and then directly on to an eye lifting facial treatment - it was, in short, heaven!

The therapist began by explaining the cocktail of oils to be used which included rosemary and black pepper. Quite honestly, this had me wondering if I was going to leave the room smelling like a basting turkey although apparently it’s good for excess water retention.

The hour long massage was a mixture of relaxation and a bit of mild torture - pleasure/pain in stereo. I was then flipped over for an amazingly peaceful facial. Various herbal and floral concoctions applied to my face were followed by a beautiful facial massage. I was then cleansed, toned and covered in a warm mask - I nodded off while it dried. Heavenly!

The mask was removed and I wobbled to the ReLaks zone, feeling dozzy and sapped of all resistance.

The package also includes a lunch (I had a rather nice salad) and you can upgrade and have a glass of wine for an extra £5. You can also make full use of the excellent spa facilities. The Renew package is a perfect introduction to K West’s spa and a wonderful idea for girlfriends wanting a weekend of indulgence.




  
 

19/06/2010
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
New celebrity couplesNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         