Renew package - K West Spa - tried & tested

© Snow Paradise and Foot Spa at K West Spa Review: Renew

£160 - 2 hrs 15 mins

They say:

Consultation, Slimming Organic Massage, Awakening Eye & Face Treatment, Spa Lunch and Spa Use

We say:

A two hour treatment starting with a pressure point/lymphatic drainage slimming massage and then directly on to an eye lifting facial treatment - it was, in short, heaven!

The therapist began by explaining the cocktail of oils to be used which included rosemary and black pepper. Quite honestly, this had me wondering if I was going to leave the room smelling like a basting turkey although apparently it’s good for excess water retention.

The hour long massage was a mixture of relaxation and a bit of mild torture - pleasure/pain in stereo. I was then flipped over for an amazingly peaceful facial. Various herbal and floral concoctions applied to my face were followed by a beautiful facial massage. I was then cleansed, toned and covered in a warm mask - I nodded off while it dried. Heavenly!

The mask was removed and I wobbled to the ReLaks zone, feeling dozzy and sapped of all resistance.

The package also includes a lunch (I had a rather nice salad) and you can upgrade and have a glass of wine for an extra £5. You can also make full use of the excellent spa facilities. The Renew package is a perfect introduction to K West’s spa and a wonderful idea for girlfriends wanting a weekend of indulgence.

