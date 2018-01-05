Renew package - K West Spa - tried & tested

|
Spa review: West London's winter wonderland
The therapist began by explaining the cocktail of oils to be used which included rosemary and black pepper. Quite honestly, this had me wondering if I was going to leave the room smelling like a basting turkey although apparently it’s good for excess water retention.
The hour long massage was a mixture of relaxation and a bit of mild torture - pleasure/pain in stereo. I was then flipped over for an amazingly peaceful facial. Various herbal and floral concoctions applied to my face were followed by a beautiful facial massage. I was then cleansed, toned and covered in a warm mask - I nodded off while it dried. Heavenly!
The mask was removed and I wobbled to the ReLaks zone, feeling dozzy and sapped of all resistance.
The package also includes a lunch (I had a rather nice salad) and you can upgrade and have a glass of wine for an extra £5. You can also make full use of the excellent spa facilities. The Renew package is a perfect introduction to K West’s spa and a wonderful idea for girlfriends wanting a weekend of indulgence.
Anna-Belle Woollcott
19/06/2010
