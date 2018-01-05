K West Spa - Location & Etiquette

>
Spa review: West London's winter wonderland
Location: The spa is situated in the underbelly of the K West Hotel, it’s an impressive building: an imposing modern façade, all steel and glass, in an otherwise pretty standard Victorian West London street.

Inside, the reception is cool and modern. You feel instantly swanky, passing through the revolving doors and shimmying across the lobby to the elevators. The spa, itself, is found in the basement but it still seems bright and airy despite its subterranean location.

You can find the K West Hotel a short walk from Shepherd’s Bush tube station on the Central and Hammersmith & City line.

Etiquette:  Swimwear is worn in the wet spa area and you’ll be provided with comfortable lightweight robes, towels and slippers on arrival.

The plastic slippers are a fly in the ointment to an otherwise fabulous spa experience - we went through three pairs in as many hours. Fortunately the spa manager has confirmed that these are being changed soon.

Mobile phones are banished from the spa - hooray! And conversations in the post-treatment relaxation area are kept muted. Quite frankly the chances of you mustering the energy or will to converse post-wonderfully relaxing treatment are minimal. You’ll be blissed out and ready to collapse.




  
  

