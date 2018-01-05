Spa Review: K West Spa

>
Spa review: West London's winter wonderland
Treatment rooms: The spa has a number of tranquil treatment rooms coming off a central waiting area. Here you’ll find the usual plush seats, latest magazines and complimentary iced water and hot teas.

Relaxation rooms: Post-treatment the therapist will lead you to the ReLaks Zone. Essentially a relaxation room - a wonderfully dark, warmed cavern, with black heated tiles and sumptuous reclining beds. Each space is divided by a soft drape and features a set of headphones channelling soft, relaxing tunes to promote a blissful post-treatment snooze.

If relaxing was an Olympic sport this is where the gold medallists would train.

Wet spa: The real draw of the K West is the wet spa facilities. Here you can really see the fruits of the £2Million make-over. Accessed through the plush changing rooms, the neutral and gold-toned room is dominated by an over-sized ten person hydrotherapy pool complete with reclining loungers no-less. Here you’ll also find the usual steam room and sauna and - more unusually - a sanarium (a pleasant hybrid between the steam and sauna rooms).

The wet spa area has a number of comfy booths (called Kuddles) to curl up in and read or chat with friends. Plus there’s a foot spa area where companions can soak their toes and have a good gossip.

The piece de resistance of the new wet-spa facilities is the snow room. A wonderful idea that’s unique in the capital. You spend upto 2 minutes in what is essentially a fridge full of snow, rubbing handfuls of the soft powder on to your body. It’s chilly but invigorating. Combined with a stint in the sauna, steam or sanarium it’s a wonderfully refreshing and enlivening experience.

Of course there’s another way to cool off or warm up - the experience showers provide a welcome wash-off between the temperature extremes. The over-head shower rains water down on you like a torrential downpour, a tropical monsoon or a gentle summer sprinkling. It's you choice... chosing to get out from under them is the hard part.




  
  

