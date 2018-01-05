Facilities & Ambience: K West Spa

>
Spa review: West London's winter wonderland
Facilities: Nothing has been left out at the K West spa. The changing rooms are spacious enough and lockers are provided to all guests free of charge. You’ll find a fluffy robe and the aforementioned slippers here with a stack of fresh towels.

The helpful receptionist will provide you with a key card to access the spa areas which usefully explains the use of all rooms and experience showers. The downside to this was that the cards were a tad temperamental - the ReLaks Zone was only working with one receptionists card and the spa took several swipes to register.

The showers and toilets in K West were exemplary. Here you’ll find gorgeous shampoo and conditioner, soaps and body lotion all complimentary. Hairdryers are provided along with a pair of GHD straighteners.

Everything is designed with comfort and convenience in mind.

Ambience: The K West is a relaxed and informal spa experience. Guests float around the wet spa area happily chatting and making the most of their time. The atmosphere is one of contentment - quiet enough to relax but not unnervingly silent. You can still have a catch up with your girls or your other half here without feeling guilty for disturbing the peace.

The welcome is warm and K Westers do their upmost to make you feel well looked after. Staff are helpful, bubbly and wonderfully attentive. They work hard at it though - gliding between treatment rooms and spa facilities to make sure everyone’s well catered for. The therapists are talented and knowledgeable. More importantly they’re honest - and if something’s not right or not to your liking they’ll change it.




  
  

