>
>

Luxury linens

  

The White Company - Luxury linens
The White Company
Exquiste bed linen is one of life's luxuries that you'll never regret investing in.

San Moritz Sateen Bed Linen - The White Company 

The White Company's wonderfully sophisticated bed linen, San Moritz, combines exquisite luxury with subtle decoration, deep Oxford borders with 15 rows of tonal stitching.

Made in Italy from supremely high-quality, 600-thread-count, Egyptian cotton sateen, it feels exquisitely soft, drapes beautifully and yet is still easy to launder.

Prices start at £90 for a double sheet.

The White Company: www.thewhitecompany.com




 
  
Fashion Editor
23/11/2009 17:52:00
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Luxury linens
Don't miss...
Ten men who you don’t want to marry Jessica Albas maternity style
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowCelebrity couples getting married in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         