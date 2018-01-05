Luxury linens

The White Company Exquiste bed linen is one of life's luxuries that you'll never regret investing in.



San Moritz Sateen Bed Linen - The White Company



The White Company's wonderfully sophisticated bed linen, San Moritz, combines exquisite luxury with subtle decoration, deep Oxford borders with 15 rows of tonal stitching.

Made in Italy from supremely high-quality, 600-thread-count, Egyptian cotton sateen, it feels exquisitely soft, drapes beautifully and yet is still easy to launder.



Prices start at £90 for a double sheet.

