Carded Egyptian Cotton linen - Wood's of Harrogate

180 Thread Count. All the cotton used in manufacturing Wood's of Harrogate luxury traditional bedlinen is sourced directly from the Nile delta of Eqypt.



The ideal growing conditions ensure the unique lustrous growth of the cotton, making it idealy suited to producing the long, staple yarn required to weave luxury percale sheets and pillowcases. All three qualities of sheeting used is woven from single yarns ensuring a true thread count.

These carded Egyptian cotton sheets are over sized to allow for shrinkage. Wide hems are sewn with 12 stitches to the inch for durability and finished with classic cording.



Prices start at £65.25 for a double sheet



