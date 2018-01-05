>
>
Luxury linens

Carded Egyptian Cotton linen - Wood's of Harrogate

 

Wood's of Harrogate - Carded Egyptian Cotton linen - Wood's of Harrogate
Wood's of Harrogate
Carded Egyptian Cotton linen - Wood's of Harrogate

180 Thread Count. All the cotton used in manufacturing Wood's of Harrogate luxury traditional bedlinen is sourced directly from the Nile delta of Eqypt.

The ideal growing conditions ensure the unique lustrous growth of the cotton, making it idealy suited to producing the long, staple yarn required to weave luxury percale sheets and pillowcases. All three qualities of sheeting used is woven from single yarns ensuring a true thread count.

These carded Egyptian cotton sheets are over sized to allow for shrinkage. Wide hems are sewn with 12 stitches to the inch for durability and finished with classic cording.

Prices start at £65.25 for a double sheet

Wood's of Harrogate: www.woodsofharrogate.co.uk




  
  
Fashion Editor
20/11/2009
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Luxury linens
Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsSudoku
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         