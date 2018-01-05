>
>
Luxury linens

Sheridan

 

- Sheridan
Sheridan

Sheridan’s collections bring haute couture to your bedroom. With a range of collection, including one Inspired by classic 1940s and 50s design, each piece is crafted from the finest cottons and silks and embellished with appealing detail - including pearl buttons, brooches and lace pin-tucks.

The SHE collection encompasses 5 complementary styles - Sonata, Ines, Lavine, Veronique and Anais.

Try the 600 thread count, 100% Egyption blended cotton, sheets for ultimate bedtime luxury: £17.50 - £56.00 (Sale price).

Check out the Sheridon collections at Harrods and Debenhams




  
  
Fashion Editor
20/11/2009
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Luxury linens
Don't miss...
The longest celebrity relationshipsNaturally beautiful celebrities
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         