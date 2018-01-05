Sheridan

Sheridan’s collections bring haute couture to your bedroom. With a range of collection, including one Inspired by classic 1940s and 50s design, each piece is crafted from the finest cottons and silks and embellished with appealing detail - including pearl buttons, brooches and lace pin-tucks.

The SHE collection encompasses 5 complementary styles - Sonata, Ines, Lavine, Veronique and Anais.



Try the 600 thread count, 100% Egyption blended cotton, sheets for ultimate bedtime luxury: £17.50 - £56.00 (Sale price).



Check out the Sheridon collections at Harrods and Debenhams