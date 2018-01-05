Sonia/Eleonora Linen - Wood's of Harrogate

Two designs of exquisite Italian bedlinen made from the finest Eqyptian cotton with a satin finish.



These duvet covers, sheets and pillowcases are available in white or ivory.



Sonia has a broad self stripe with a plain border. Eleonora has a narrow self stripe and a hemstitched border.

Prices start at £160.25 for a double sheet



Wood's of Harrogate: www.woodsofharrogate.co.uk