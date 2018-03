Luxury linens

Mulberry Silk Sheets

The most luxurious 100% Pure Silk Bed Linen. Every item in the collection is hand-crafted in the UK from the most pure Chinese A grade long fibre Satin Mulberry Silk.



The silk used is 19 momme weight, hypoallergenic and organic.

All silk linens have a Satin finish, giving them a beautiful soft, shiny, sensual feel.

Prices start at £265 for a double set

Between The Sheets: www.betweenthesheets.co.uk