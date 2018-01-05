>
Luxury in Morocco: 5 luxury hotels in Morocco
Dar Ahlam - Ouarzazate accommodation - luxury hotel in Morocco

 

Dar Ahlam © DR - Dar Ahlam - Ouarzazate accommodation - luxury hotel in Morocco
Dar Ahlam © DR
Dar Ahlam © DR
Dar Ahlam © DR

Where: on the edge of the desert in the south of Morocco, Dar Ahlam is located about 20 miles from Ouarzazate, in the Skoura palm grove.

Classified in 2008 by Harper's Bazaar as one of the most beautiful villas in the world, the Dar Ahlam is a traditional kasbah, which resembles a large house more than a hotel.

Surrounded by a 5-acre garden, only 30 or so privileged guests are welcomed between the 9 suites and 3 villas.

Dar Ahlam © DR
Dar Ahlam © DR
Hosting a small number of guests only, the hotel applies the Maisons des Rêves principle conceived by Thierry Teyssier: to provide the same luxury as a palace but with discretion.

The principle also decrees that one should be served by a team who live by the rhythm of the guests, going as far as 'designing' each day based on what takes the guests' fancy.

All this means an exceptionally personalised stay which evolves through the season's lights, colours and smells, there by providing guests with very unique experiences.

You can take your breakfast in the spice garden, have lunch with your feet dipped in water, then enjoy the harvest in the Valley of Roses before dining in the middle of the dunes and admiring the sunset.

We love:: the daily surprises!

Dar Ahlam, Skoura palm grove, Province of Ouarzazate, Ouarzazate.
www.maisonsdesreves.com




  
  
