L'Heure Bleue - Essaouira accommodation - luxury hotel in Morocco L'Heure Bleue © DR



Where: A 19th century palace, l'Heure Bleue is located at the entrance to the medina in the heart of the city and also just a few minutes walk from the beach.



Overflowing with history, this sumptuous riad was initially the residence of Moroccan nobility followed by a rich merchant, before becoming an orphanage until the 1960s.



Left abandoned for more than 30 years, a local family took on 3 years of renovation work in 2004 to make it what it now is: a fabulous palace, the pride of the city, to which local craftsmen and women have contributed their skills and knowledge.

The 'English Salon' © DR L'Heure Bleue © DR

L'Heure Bleue © DR Far from the clichés of traditional riads, this palace has retained the style of a traditional Moroccan house while welcoming world influences with its 'Out of Africa" rooms, African and Portugese suites, an English-style salon and a very "colonial" shaded patio.



Gourmets will enjoy trying out local specialities, inventive cuisine and lighter options when up on the panoramic roof-top terrace that offers an unspoilt view of the ocean. We love: the hammam. Decorated in black tadelakt, it is entirely private and provides a range of relaxing treatments. L'Heure Bleue, 2 rue lbn Batouta, Bab Marrakech 44 000 Essaouira.

www.heure-bleue.com





