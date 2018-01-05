|
L'Heure Bleue - Essaouira accommodation - luxury hotel in Morocco
Where: A 19th century palace, l'Heure Bleue is located at the entrance to the medina in the heart of the city and also just a few minutes walk from the beach.
Overflowing with history, this sumptuous riad was initially the residence of Moroccan nobility followed by a rich merchant, before becoming an orphanage until the 1960s.
Left abandoned for more than 30 years, a local family took on 3 years of renovation work in 2004 to make it what it now is: a fabulous palace, the pride of the city, to which local craftsmen and women have contributed their skills and knowledge.
Far from the clichés of traditional riads, this palace has retained the style of a traditional Moroccan house while welcoming world influences with its 'Out of Africa" rooms, African and Portugese suites, an English-style salon and a very "colonial" shaded patio.
Gourmets will enjoy trying out local specialities, inventive cuisine and lighter options when up on the panoramic roof-top terrace that offers an unspoilt view of the ocean.
We love: the hammam. Decorated in black tadelakt, it is entirely private and provides a range of relaxing treatments.
L'Heure Bleue, 2 rue lbn Batouta, Bab Marrakech 44 000 Essaouira.
www.heure-bleue.com