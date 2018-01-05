>
>
Luxury in Morocco: 5 luxury hotels in Morocco
Article in images

Riad Fès - Fès accommodation - luxury hotel in Morocco

 

Riad Fès © DR - Riad Fès - Fès accommodation - luxury hotel in Morocco
Riad Fès © DR
Where: In the hils of Fès, the riad overlooks the medina and offers what is probably the most beautiful view of the city and the Atlas mountains.

A member of the Relais & Châteaux group, the Riad Fès is one of the most exceptional addresses in this imperial city.

Its Spanish Moorish architecture, Alhambra-like pool, unspoilt view and 3 patios in different styles (Moroccan, Moorish and baroque) give it a real Arabian Nights feel.

Nothing about the design of the different spaces or the materials selected has been left to chance.

Stucco, tadelakt, black zellige, Carrare marble and sculpted cedar wood have been favoured while silk has been embroidered by local specialists.

Riad Fès © DR
Riad Fès © DR
Riad Fès © DR
Riad Fès © DR

Contrasting with local curves, the refined lines of the bar and restaurant provide an alternative for lovers of contemporary style.

It goes without saying that the service is impeccable.

We love: The view. It's simply breathtaking.

Riad Fès, Derb Ben Slimane, Zerbtana, Fès.
www.riadfes.com




  
  
Fashion Editor
21/02/2011
