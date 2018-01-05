Hotel Nord-Pinus - Tangier accommodation - luxury hotel in Morocco Nord Pinus © DR



Where: Situated in the kasbah, the Nord-Pinus is part of the former palace of the Sultan. Located along the ramparts, its terrace looks out over the ocean and the Straits of Gibraltar. One could spend hours there, hypnotised by the golden glow. Hotel Nord-Pinus Tanger © DR This prestigious riad breaks luxury codes and classic hotel standards.



A mosaic of colours, influences and references, it comprises Moroccan, Egyptian and Syrian antique furniture beside designer pieces (Charlotte Perriand, David Hicks) and photos from Peter Lindberg and Jean Larivière.



Contrary to a traditional hotel, you can take your time to feel at home here in this grand house, sauntering from one room to another before delighting in the bustling city of Tangier. We love: everything! From the view to the decoration, along with the organic cuisine. Hotel Nord-Pinus Tanger, 11 rue Riad Sultan Kasbah, Tanger.

www.nord-pinus-tanger.com






