>
>
Luxury in Morocco: 5 luxury hotels in Morocco
Article in images

Hotel Nord-Pinus - Tangier accommodation - luxury hotel in Morocco

 

Nord Pinus © DR - Hotel Nord-Pinus - Tangier accommodation - luxury hotel in Morocco
Nord Pinus © DR


Where: Situated in the kasbah, the Nord-Pinus is part of the former palace of the Sultan. Located along the ramparts, its terrace looks out over the ocean and the Straits of Gibraltar. One could spend hours there, hypnotised by the golden glow.

Hotel Nord-Pinus Tanger © DR
Hotel Nord-Pinus Tanger © DR
This prestigious riad breaks luxury codes and classic hotel standards.

A mosaic of colours, influences and references, it comprises Moroccan, Egyptian and Syrian antique furniture beside designer pieces (Charlotte Perriand, David Hicks) and photos from Peter Lindberg and Jean Larivière.

Contrary to a traditional hotel, you can take your time to feel at home here in this grand house, sauntering from one room to another before delighting in the bustling city of Tangier.

We love: everything! From the view to the decoration, along with the organic cuisine.

Hotel Nord-Pinus Tanger, 11 rue Riad Sultan Kasbah, Tanger.
www.nord-pinus-tanger.com




  
  
Fashion Editor
21/02/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Hot celebrity men in uniformDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
Foods that you can easily grow at homeNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         