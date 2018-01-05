>
Luxury in Morocco: 5 luxury hotels in Morocco
Article in images

Villa des Orangers - Marrakech accommodation - luxury hotel in Morocco

   

Villa des Orangers © DR - Villa des Orangers - Marrakech accommodation - luxury hotel in Morocco
Villa des Orangers © DR
Villa des Orangers © DR
Villa des Orangers © DR

Where: At the foot of the Koutoubia Mosque and a short walk from the famous Djema al-Fna square, it's in an ideal spot for discovering the medina.

The Villa des Orangers was built in the 1930s for a Morrocan judge, who lived in it until the 1990s when a couple of French hoteliers transformed it into a luxury hotel.

Villa des Orangers © DR
Villa des Orangers © DR
Renovated with full respect to local traditions, it now comprises 27 rooms and suites that connect to a large garden and 3 patios, each of which is surrounded by galleries of intricately  sculpted archways.

Upstairs, each of the suites has a private terrace that overlooks the medina while the rooftops, built between solarium, pool and gardens, offer an unspoilt view of the Atlas mountains.

We love: the large swimming pool and traditional Morrocan hammam.

Villa des Orangers, 6 rue Sidi Mimoun, Marrakech.
www.villadesorangers.com


