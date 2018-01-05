|
|
Villa des Orangers - Marrakech accommodation - luxury hotel in Morocco
|
Where: At the foot of the Koutoubia Mosque and a short walk from the famous Djema al-Fna square, it's in an ideal spot for discovering the medina.Renovated with full respect to local traditions, it now comprises 27 rooms and suites that connect to a large garden and 3 patios, each of which is surrounded by galleries of intricately sculpted archways.
The Villa des Orangers was built in the 1930s for a Morrocan judge, who lived in it until the 1990s when a couple of French hoteliers transformed it into a luxury hotel.
Upstairs, each of the suites has a private terrace that overlooks the medina while the rooftops, built between solarium, pool and gardens, offer an unspoilt view of the Atlas mountains.
We love: the large swimming pool and traditional Morrocan hammam.
Villa des Orangers, 6 rue Sidi Mimoun, Marrakech.
www.villadesorangers.com
Also in Luxe:
> The Hague - a luxury break
> Isle of Lewis: the most romantic UK holiday destination
> Spa holidays in St Lucia - the ultimate way to beat stress