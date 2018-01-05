Villa des Orangers - Marrakech accommodation - luxury hotel in Morocco Villa des Orangers © DR Villa des Orangers © DR Where: At the foot of the Koutoubia Mosque and a short walk from the famous Djema al-Fna square, it's in an ideal spot for discovering the medina.



The Villa des Orangers was built in the 1930s for a Morrocan judge, who lived in it until the 1990s when a couple of French hoteliers transformed it into a luxury hotel.



Villa des Orangers © DR Renovated with full respect to local traditions, it now comprises 27 rooms and suites that connect to a large garden and 3 patios, each of which is surrounded by galleries of intricately sculpted archways.



Upstairs, each of the suites has a private terrace that overlooks the medina while the rooftops, built between solarium, pool and gardens, offer an unspoilt view of the Atlas mountains. We love: the large swimming pool and traditional Morrocan hammam. Villa des Orangers, 6 rue Sidi Mimoun, Marrakech.

www.villadesorangers.com





Also in Luxe:

> The Hague - a luxury break

> Isle of Lewis: the most romantic UK holiday destination

> Spa holidays in St Lucia - the ultimate way to beat stress







